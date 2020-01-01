Innovative Facial Sanitiser – Gamechanger In Fight Against COVID-19 Third Wave?

Share with your network!

As South Africa battles the third COVID-19 wave, new hope in reducing the risk of infection comes just in time with the launch of an innovative and proven face sanitiser, called Sanitising Facial Mist, produced by proudly South African, Johannesburg-based healthcare technology company, BSafe. This unique product is set to be a game-changer in the fight against pathogen infection.

It is widely known that COVID-19 and other viruses are airborne and enter our bodies through our face via the mouth, nose and eyes or, by being transferred to our face from our hands. So harmful germs attach, collect, and accumulate on the face causing an increased danger of infection. Our face is where the infection starts and where we should be fighting the battle against these harmful viruses. Therefore, what makes the non-toxic Sanitising Facial Mist so unique is that it is a first for the market – a face sanitiser that keeps the face and infection points clean and free of harmful germs, greatly reducing the risk of infection.

State of the art technology

The new product has been brought to market by BSafe CEO, JJ Viljoen and his team, based on previous technology that the team originally developed for the medical and dentistry industries – industries where a very high and broad degree of top-class, reliable sanitisation is required. The key ingredient? Hypochlorous Acid (HOCL), which is naturally produced by our white blood cells to fight against pathogens and reduce inflammation.

What is remarkable about the Sanitising Facial Mist, unlike alcohol sanitisers, is that it is gentle enough for the face and skin, yet highly effective in doing the job in helping to kill viruses and other harmful germs.

Harnessing the power of previous medical developments.

In 2020, with the start of the global outbreak of COVID-19, Viljoen and his team saw an opportunity to help protect people against infection. “We harnessed the power of technology to bring a natural, safe and alcohol-free facial sanitiser to the broader public – not as an alternative treatment for COVID-19, but rather as an aid to improving sanitation practices and reducing infection risk,” says Viljoen.

What backed up the team’s thinking in the development phase were tests done on factory workers over an eight-hour period which showed that the microbial counts on their faces increased by 102% on average, with the average increase of 104% over the second four-hour period 1. Simple face touching saw the pathogens, capable of releasing millions of viruses, transferred into the airways thereby causing infection2.

“When we saw this research around just how often we touch our faces and get infected by germs this way, we knew there was an opportunity to do something significant. Our natural facial sanitiser is a vital tool in the armour to fight against contraction of COVID-19 and many other viruses,” says Viljoen.

SABS and CSIR tested and rated. Up to 99.999%

BSafe production has been successfully tested according to SABS. In Bactericidal and Virucidal tests it was proven to be 99.9999% effective and in Fungicidal and Sporicidal tests over 99.99% effective. It has also been successfully tested against the Corona virus by the CSIR.

Is this a cure for COVID-19?

“Absolutely not, nor is it an alternative to vaccines, but it’s an important part in the fight against COVID-19, as well as many other infections such as flu’s, measles, colds, pneumonia, TB etc. which are all a massive problem in South Africa,” says Viljoen. “The new BSafe Sanitising Facial Mist does not replace the need for face masks but rather it is aimed at improving safety. With consistent, everyday application, it will give consumers and medical professionals greater peace of mind that they are better protected against harmful germs and viruses when going about their daily activities,” says Viljoen.

The new facial sanitiser is not only easily accessible, convenient to use and has SABS and NRCS approval as well as EPA approvals in the USA, but it is also the first in a line of many other innovative products to come all of which are set to have unique indications and benefits to both SA and global consumers alike.

For more information and to purchase the product, visit: https://bsafehocl.co.za/. As production is ramped up, the Sanitising Facial Mist will soon be available in select independent pharmacies.

