Innovating Finance for Climate Change as Policymakers Gather for the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit



Africa.com, Bank of America and Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) are convening a high-level curated event to discuss innovating finance for climate change in Washington D.C. on December 15, during the U.S.- Africa Leaders Summit. The event will bring together a focus group of senior leaders to contribute to framing financial innovations that are needed to advance the partnership between the United States and Africa on tackling global climate change. Leading the conversation are Samaila Zubairu, President & CEO, Africa Finance Corporation, and Yvonne Ike, Managing Director, sub-Saharan Africa (ex-RSA), Bank of America. The event is unique in featuring an interactive conversation among experts moderated by Teresa Clarke, Chair of Africa.com. “The goal of the evening is to end with new ideas, new and stronger relationships, and specific action items that will lead to creative financing solutions as Africa moves forward in addressing global climate change,” said Clarke.

