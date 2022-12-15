Innovating Finance for Climate Change as Policymakers Gather for the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit

Africa.com, Bank of America and Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) are convening a high-level curated event to discuss innovating finance for climate change in Washington D.C. on December 15, during the U.S.- Africa Leaders Summit. The event will bring together a focus group of senior leaders to contribute to framing financial innovations that are needed to advance the partnership between the United States and Africa on tackling global climate change. Leading the conversation are Samaila Zubairu, President & CEO, Africa Finance Corporation, and Yvonne Ike, Managing Director, sub-Saharan Africa (ex-RSA), Bank of America. The event is unique in featuring an interactive conversation among experts moderated by Teresa Clarke, Chair of Africa.com. “The goal of the evening is to end with new ideas, new and stronger relationships, and specific action items that will lead to creative financing solutions as Africa moves forward in addressing global climate change,” said Clarke.
SOURCE: AFRICA.COM
More Stories
Activists Take Meta to Court for Going Mute on Tigray Conflict
Bodies of Families Discovered in Chadian Desert
Accra’s Economic Crisis Deepens
The 2022 African Youth Survey Provides New Insights into a Generation Less Optimistic
Africa Has Regressed on its TB Gains
Head of South Africa’s Power Utility Quits
A Digital Future for African Retail
Probe Finds Senegal Misused Funds Meant for Pandemic Relief
Biden Salutes Morocco for Being the First African Nation to Make it so far in the World Cup
How Committed Is the U.S. to Africa? $55B Worth, White House Says
South Africa’s Parliament Voted Not to Start Impeachment Proceedings against President
Torrential Rains Leave DRC Neighbourhood in Ruins