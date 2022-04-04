Innocent Student Used As Scapegoat – Support Group

A group sympathetic to Walter Sisulu University student Sibongile Mani has slammed her conviction.
Mani was found guilty of theft and sentenced to five years in prison after the National Student Financial Aid Scheme accidentally credited R14m to her account.
She spent around R800,000.
The group, Justice for Sibongile Mani, says the student is being used as a scapegoat.
