iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Innocent Student Used As Scapegoat – Support Group

Image supplied

18 seconds ago 1 min read

A group sympathetic to Walter Sisulu University student Sibongile Mani has slammed her conviction.

Mani was found guilty of theft and sentenced to five years in prison after the National Student Financial Aid Scheme accidentally credited R14m to her account.

She spent around R800,000.

The group, Justice for Sibongile Mani, says the student is being used as a scapegoat.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

The House Is On Fire – Ramaphosa

5 mins ago
1 min read

SA Reports 899 New COVID-19 Cases

12 mins ago
4 min read

Ukrainian Minister Accuses Russia Of Civilian ‘Massacre’

14 hours ago
antibody testing
2 min read

SA Reports 1 420 New COVID-19 Cases

23 hours ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 1 692 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 days ago
2 min read

Godongwana Announces Temporary Reduction In Fuel Levy For 2 Months

3 days ago
1 min read

Masemola Appointed AsPolice Commissioner

3 days ago
2 min read

Deadline To Renew Driving Licences Extended

3 days ago
2 min read

SA Reports 1 888 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

3 days ago
1 min read

DA’s No-Confidence Motion In Cabinet Fails

4 days ago
1 min read

Outa, AA Urge Mbalula To Extend Driver’s Licence Renewal Deadline

4 days ago
1 min read

AgriSA Raises Concerns Over ‘Brain Drain’

4 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Innocent Student Used As Scapegoat – Support Group

18 seconds ago
1 min read

The House Is On Fire – Ramaphosa

5 mins ago
1 min read

SA Reports 899 New COVID-19 Cases

12 mins ago
4 min read

Ukrainian Minister Accuses Russia Of Civilian ‘Massacre’

14 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer