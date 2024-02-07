Inkabi Zezwe (Big Zulu & Sjava), the dynamic duo that has taken the music world by storm with their chart-topping album “Ukhamba,” proudly announces the release of their next single, “Khaya Lami.” This heartfelt track pays homage to the duo’s roots, emphasizing the profound love for home despite the adversities faced.

Listen to the single here: https://warnermusicafrica.lnk.to/Ukhamba

“Khaya Lami” captures the essence of Inkabi Zezwe’s origins, showcasing a deep connection to Bergville, their hometown. In this anthem, the duo explores the enduring spirit of home, resonating with listeners on a universal level. The lyrics delve into the significance of home as a place of love and resilience, irrespective of the challenges it may face, including poverty and hardship.

As part of their commitment to giving back, Inkabi Zezwe will be embarking on a special trip to Bergville, where they will be giving school shoes to children in need. This back-to-school social responsibility initiative is made possible through a partnership with Hollywood Bets Foundation and Warner Music Africa. The duo aims to make a positive impact on the lives of young learners, ensuring that they start the school year with the essentials they need for success.

“Ukhamba,” the groundbreaking album by Inkabi Zezwe, continues to make waves globally, achieving unprecedented success. With a staggering 45 million streams to date, the album has earned its place as a phenomenal musical masterpiece. The notable achievements for “Ukhamba” include: Triple Platinum Certification for “Umbayimbayi” as well as Gold Certifications each for “Sayona”, “Intro (Inkabi Zezwe)” and “Khaya Lami”.

Inkabi Zezwe’s ability to blend captivating beats with profound lyrics has resonated with fans worldwide, cementing their status as a force to be reckoned with in the music industry.