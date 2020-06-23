Infrastructure Tampering Will Lead To Outages, Eskom Warns Gauteng Residents

A lamp post used as a bridge for illegal electricity connections in Khayelitsha, Cape Town. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN

Share with your network!

Eskom has warned Gauteng residents that further tampering with its infrastructure will continue to plunge households into darkness.

Several communities have been left without power as Eskom implements load reduction in certain areas due to illegal connections.

To avoid overloading, the power utility has applied peak hour outages in communities including Soweto, Diepsloot, Cosmo City, and Sebokeng.

Eskom Gauteng spokesperson Reneiloe Semenya: “Due to persistent network disruptions caused by illegal connections and other overloading, Eskom will continue implementing load reductions throughout. These outages will be limited to peak hours in the mornings and evenings between 5am and 9am and also 5pm and 10pm.”

EWN

Share with your network!