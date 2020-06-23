Tue. Jun 23rd, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Infrastructure Tampering Will Lead To Outages, Eskom Warns Gauteng Residents

2 hours ago 1 min read

A lamp post used as a bridge for illegal electricity connections in Khayelitsha, Cape Town. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN

Share with your network!

Eskom has warned Gauteng residents that further tampering with its infrastructure will continue to plunge households into darkness.

Several communities have been left without power as Eskom implements load reduction in certain areas due to illegal connections.

To avoid overloading, the power utility has applied peak hour outages in communities including Soweto, Diepsloot, Cosmo City, and Sebokeng.

Eskom Gauteng spokesperson Reneiloe Semenya: “Due to persistent network disruptions caused by illegal connections and other overloading, Eskom will continue implementing load reductions throughout. These outages will be limited to peak hours in the mornings and evenings between 5am and 9am and also 5pm and 10pm.”

EWN

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

6 min read

Six Steps To Start Off Investing

20 hours ago
2 min read

Eskom Defends Use Of Load Reduction In Areas Where Illegal Connections Persist

1 day ago
2 min read

Virtual Africa Investors Conference

4 days ago
3 min read

Battling To Manage Remote Teams? SA Entrepreneur Has The Solution

4 days ago
1 min read

SABC Says Retrenchments Part Of Plans To Be Financially Stable

5 days ago
3 min read

How To Cancel Your Lease And Downgrade Safely Without Hidden Costs

6 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Infrastructure Tampering Will Lead To Outages, Eskom Warns Gauteng Residents

2 hours ago
1 min read

PE Gangster Gets Life Sentence For Murder, Attempted Murder

2 hours ago
2 min read

Bail Must Not Be Granted To Perpetrators Of GBV – Ramaphosa

2 hours ago
1 min read

NPA’s ID Awarded Restraint Order Against Gupta-linked Kubentheran Moodley

2 hours ago