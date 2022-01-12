Infrastructure, Placements Are Still Big Problems – Motshekga

Minister of Basic Education, Angie Motshekga, says her assessments show that infrastructure and placements remain serious problems at some schools.
This is despite the provincial department promising to deal with the matter.
The Gauteng Education Department set aside R240-million to build 500 classrooms.
The minister was inspecting the reopening of schools in Randfontein today.
