iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Informal Workers in Somaliland Struggle to Pick Up the Pieces

11 hours ago 1 min read

Once a vibrant and noisy place, the market at Waheen was Somaliland’s largest. It had about 2,000 shops and stalls, selling fresh fruit and meat alongside tailors’ and tech support stores. When fire raged through the city of Hargeisa earlier this month, at least 28 people were injured and hundreds of businesses were destroyed. At an event organised to raise support for the women affected by the fire, organisers asked people to put politics aside and focus on how to help rebuild lives. “We need to help the girls and mothers of Somaliland, especially focusing on those who are small business owners. There are people who will not even be able to afford to eat after this,” Khadra Aadan, one of those affected by the fire, says. “It’s not enough for us to just feel sympathy for these women, we need to act quickly now.”

SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

A Celebration of African Heritage and Future

11 hours ago
1 min read

Female Fishing Group Down But Not Out

11 hours ago
1 min read

UN Condemns Deadly Clashes in Darfur

11 hours ago
1 min read

Kenyans Mourn Late President

11 hours ago
1 min read

African Leaders Tweet Macron on His Re-election

11 hours ago
1 min read

A Deglobalising World Poses Serious Risks for Africa

11 hours ago
1 min read

Reflecting Africa’s Tech Sector’s Evolution

11 hours ago
1 min read

Zimbabwe Youth and their Disturbing Methods to Catch a High

11 hours ago
1 min read

Women and Children Among Scores Killed in an Explosion at an Illegal Oil Refinery in Nigeria

11 hours ago
1 min read

Pursuing a Life-long Dream to Relocate to Africa

2 days ago
1 min read

Renowned Artist Adjaratou Ouédraogo Shares the Joy of Painting in her Home City in Burkina Faso

2 days ago
1 min read

Here are Some of the Hottest Countries in Africa in 2022

2 days ago

You may have missed

2 min read

NICD Reports 5 062 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 mins ago
1 min read

A Celebration of African Heritage and Future

11 hours ago
1 min read

Female Fishing Group Down But Not Out

11 hours ago
1 min read

UN Condemns Deadly Clashes in Darfur

11 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer