Industrie Africa Makes It Easy to Discover African Fashion Brands

Nisha Kanabar was a woman on a mission when she founded Industrie Africa in 2018. Recognizing the difficulty of obtaining information about African fashion, she launched a site intending to educate the world and to showcase amazing talent from across the continent. In just two short years, she has turned it into a go-to authority for all things pertaining to African fashion, and she’s now revamped the site so that consumers can purchase the eye-catching fashions she profiles.

SOURCE: CN TRAVELER

