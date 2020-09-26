iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Industrie Africa Makes It Easy to Discover African Fashion Brands

7 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Nisha Kanabar was a woman on a mission when she founded Industrie Africa in 2018.  Recognizing the difficulty of obtaining information about African fashion, she launched a site intending to educate the world and to showcase amazing talent from across the continent.  In just two short years, she has turned it into a go-to authority for all things pertaining to African fashion, and she’s now revamped the site so that consumers can purchase the eye-catching fashions she profiles.      

SOURCE: CN TRAVELER

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Africa’s Heritage Sites Destroyed due to a Changing Climate

16 seconds ago
1 min read

Emirates Resumes Flights to Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban, Harare and Mauritius

1 min ago
1 min read

Driving along Southern Africa’s Outback

3 mins ago
1 min read

EgyptAir’s Passenger for Life

4 mins ago
1 min read

Zimbabwe Elephants Dance to Viral Tune

5 mins ago
1 min read

In 1980, Hugh Masekela and Miriam Makeba Performed Inside

6 mins ago
1 min read

To Protest Colonialism, He Takes Artifacts from Museums

9 mins ago
1 min read

Interview: Thando Hopa Never Anticipated Acceptance in the Industry – She Anticipated a Fight

10 mins ago
1 min read

From Migrant to Pop Star: Tresor Opens Up About His 4,000 Kilometer Journey to Fame

11 mins ago
1 min read

Maseru is Well Positioned to Turn Opportunity into Real Jobs

13 hours ago
1 min read

Getting Women Up the Academic Ladder

13 hours ago
1 min read

Proposed Hydrodam in Uganda Halted

13 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Africa’s Heritage Sites Destroyed due to a Changing Climate

16 seconds ago
1 min read

Emirates Resumes Flights to Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban, Harare and Mauritius

1 min ago
1 min read

Driving along Southern Africa’s Outback

3 mins ago
1 min read

EgyptAir’s Passenger for Life

4 mins ago