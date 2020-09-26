Industrie Africa Makes It Easy to Discover African Fashion Brands

Nisha Kanabar was a woman on a mission when she founded Industrie Africa in 2018. Recognizing the difficulty of obtaining information about African fashion, she launched a site intending to educate the world and to showcase amazing talent from across the continent. In just two short years, she has turned it into a go-to authority for all things pertaining to African fashion, and she’s now revamped the site so that consumers can purchase the eye-catching fashions she profiles.
SOURCE: CN TRAVELER
More Stories
Africa’s Heritage Sites Destroyed due to a Changing Climate
Emirates Resumes Flights to Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban, Harare and Mauritius
Driving along Southern Africa’s Outback
EgyptAir’s Passenger for Life
Zimbabwe Elephants Dance to Viral Tune
In 1980, Hugh Masekela and Miriam Makeba Performed Inside
To Protest Colonialism, He Takes Artifacts from Museums
Interview: Thando Hopa Never Anticipated Acceptance in the Industry – She Anticipated a Fight
From Migrant to Pop Star: Tresor Opens Up About His 4,000 Kilometer Journey to Fame
Maseru is Well Positioned to Turn Opportunity into Real Jobs
Getting Women Up the Academic Ladder
Proposed Hydrodam in Uganda Halted