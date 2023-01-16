Now all inDriver app users in South Africa can use the service without thinking about the cost of mobile data. The company takes care of all data usage costs.

inDriver, the international IT platform for transport and consumer services, in its mission to fight injustice and aid in the development of urban areas with the help of new technologies, will cover the cost for all mobile data that users consume when using the application.

inDriver became the first ride-sharing app in South Africa that made the use of mobile data free for its users, an unprecedented case in the country.

Currently, the company operates in 9 cities of South Africa – Cape Town, Johannesburg, Pretoria, Durban, Gqeberha, East London, Pietermaritzburg, Rustenburg, Polokwane.

Vincent Lilane, Business Development Representative inDriver said: “Thanks to our partnership with the leading mobile operator MTN, we can provide people with the opportunity to use our service to the fullest, offer and receive the services they need at fair prices and not worry about needing wifi to use it”.

inDriver covers the use of data costs of four telecom operators, whose combined market share in South Africa is 99%.

About inDriver

inDriver was founded in 2013 to provide users with a viable alternative to services from taxi aggregators with inflexible pricing policies. The service operates based on a unique peer-to-peer pricing principle, which allows passengers and drivers to directly negotiate a fare. This ensures that terms are as transparent and fair as possible.

Today, inDriver is the world’s fastest-growing online ride-hailing service. The company’s app has been downloaded more than 150 million times. The service is available in 645+ cities in 45 countries. With its headquarters in Mountain View, California, and regional hubs in America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and CIS countries with over and employs over 2,000 people worldwide. In early 2021, inDriver achieved unicorn status after closing a $150m investment round with Insight Partners, General Catalyst, and Bond Capital, which valued the company at $1.23 billion.

inDriver is committed to implementing the principle of freedom of choice in other areas of its business as well. You can also use its single platform to find couriers, skilled professionals, designers, and tutors to make long-distance trips, book freight shipments, or get other services (service verticals are being introduced gradually across the cities covered by the company’s network).

https://indrive.com/

Share with your network!