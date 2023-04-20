iAfrica

Independents Can Only Occupy One Seat – Electoral Amendment Act

iec election counting

Changes to the Electoral Act have been adopted.

It allows independent candidates to participate in provincial and national elections.

But, civil society is not happy with the new legislation.

It says it unfairly discriminates against those standing for elections alone.

There are also concerns that votes for independents could be wasted as they can only claim one seat.

Home Affairs Minister, Aaron Motsoaledi, explained to JJ Tabane on Power to Truth, why this is not the case.

“It was said that if you get 140,000 votes and you need only 40,000 to win a seat, they give your 40,000 votes you get your seat and the remaining 100,000 is distributed to ANC, DA and EFF. There is no such thing!,” Motsoaledi said.

“This 90,000, they are yours but they can only win you one seat.”

Share