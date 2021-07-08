Incredible Family Friendly Experiences To Book Without Having To Leave The House

Share with your network!

Seeking inspiration for keeping the kids entertained indoors this school holiday? Whether you want to go on a live virtual safari, learn all about sharks or get set for some storytime, there are some incredible family-friendly Online Experiences on Airbnb platform. With passionate expert Hosts, and jam-packed itineraries, these Experiences are all virtual, so you don’t even have to leave your home.

Perfect for kids and adults who have an interest in sharks, or who want to learn more about these amazing creatures, this Online Experience takes guests on a virtual underwater adventure. Hosted by shark conservationist, Lesley, who has a 20-year career in shark conservation, scientific research, campaigning and education, this fun, interactive Online Experience highlights her underwater encounters, tests your knowledge and hones your drawing skills. As a Social Impact Experience, 100% of what guests pay for this experience goes directly to the host and AfriOceans Conservation Alliance.

Starting at the entrance of 240 hectare wildlife sanctuary in Stellenbosch, this Online Experience is hosted by Deirdre, who travels by horseback to get guests closer to the incredible wildlife in the park, including giraffe, zebra, wildebeest, and a variety of South African antelope and birds. As well as teaching guests about the history of the sanctuary and the animals you encounter, families will also get to meet her 13 Boerperd horses.

For this fun experience, families can join racing driver and host, Michelle, for a bit of escapism through books. The adventure not only features a fun story about racing, but guests will be able to craft their own racing cars that will continue to bring fun and excitement even after the activity has ended. This activity is designed for younger kids and can also be booked for birthday parties.

Another treat for anyone interested in learning more about sharks, this Online Experience is hosted by shark scientist, Justin, who asks guests to set aside what they thought they knew about the apex predator. In this Online Experience, guests will learn how science and technology are used to uncover the secret lives of sharks, as Justin shares some of his favourite stories, images and videos taken by himself and his team. Another Social Impact Experience, money from bookings is directly donated to RockHopper and the conservation of sharks.

All of these activities are available to book through Airbnb Online Experiences. Online Experiences was launched early in 2020 as a new way for people to connect, travel virtually and earn income during the COVID-19 crisis. With South Africans staying home to protect their own health and the health of others, this is a great way to bring the fun and excitement into your living room during the school holidays.

