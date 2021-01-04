Increase In Cases Expected In Gauteng

An increase of COVID-19 cases is expected in Gauteng in the coming weeks, as more people will be returning to the province following the December break.
In the past week, there have been more than 9,500 new hospital admissions due to COVID-19.
A shocking statistic as more people continue to test positive.
“In Gauteng, the increase in hospitalization has been 44% in compared to the previous week and it is certainly something to look out for as the rise is quite rapid and following the rapid rise we have seen in cases”, said CSIR Senior Researcher, Dr Ridhwaan Suliman.
Many people are expected to return to Gauteng this week, following the December holidays.
But the provincial department says it is prepared.
Dr Suliman says despite the stats, there is no need to panic at the moment.
He has reiterated the government’s message, that we now need to work together as a community more than ever to limit the spread of the virus.
