Inaugural South Africa Infrastructure & Water Expo To Launch In 2025, Co-Located With Big 5 Construct South Africa

The new event to be hosted as an extension of Big 5 Construct South Africa from 18-20 June 2025

Big 5 Construct South Africa 2024 exceeded expectations with 8,156 visitors in attendance across three days

More than 238 exhibitors from 18 countries attended the 2024 edition, providing extensive engagement and collaboration opportunities

Infrastructure development serves as the backbone of economic growth, social advancement and environmental sustainability. In South Africa, the $193 billion infrastructure market is supporting the nation’s economic growth in line with the National Development Plan 2030 and the National Infrastructure Plan 2050, and addressing the sector’s needs is the inaugural South Africa Infrastructure & Water Expo.

Running from 18-20 June 2025 at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Johannesburg, the new event, co-located with Big 5 Construct South Africa, will advance the industry in South Africa through its focus on innovation and transformation.

Population growth, a surge in the tourism sector, the expansion of the power industry, increased demand for water projects and the need for improved waste management solutions have all significantly contributed to the development of the sector. In South Africa, the government unveiled 12 major projects prioritizing transport, energy, education and other key areas of the economy.

Commenting on the launch of the new event, Mehtap Gürsoy, Portfolio Director – Construction, dmg events said: “The launch supports the region’s ongoing investment into the sector’s innovation and transformation. It brings together the infrastructure, water and construction value chains in a centralized space where decision-makers and leaders can collaborate to create the future.”

“The event aligns with the nation’s development plans for the industry as it plays an essential role in driving regional development and enhancing the overall quality of life, and that successful implementation requires meticulous planning, engineering expertise and coordination across various stakeholders.”

In its inaugural edition, the event will feature products and services across five dedicated sectors that include urban connectivity, water and waste management, smart cities and digital infrastructure, communications and planning, and the construction of power infrastructure.

Big 5 Construction South Africa 2024 marks a successful edition

As South Africa Infrastructure & Water Expo gears up for its launch in 2025, it builds on the successful milestones set by Big 5 Construct South Africa 2024. Bringing more than 8,156 visitors from across the country’s construction landscape, the event featured 238 exhibitors from 18 countries, including China, Egypt, India, Italy, Germany, Greece, South Korea and Türkiye, among others.

“We had an excellent turnout with the right kind of people and connected with existing customers who were looking to expand from smaller markets to larger ones. Big 5 Construct South Africa has been highly beneficial for us,” said Andrew Russey, National Training Manager – Power Tools, Bosch.

The event hosted the 6th edition of the Stakeholders Engagement Forum, which emphasized the need for innovative funding mechanisms, good governance and building a more professional sector. The forum featured prominent industry names from National African Federation for the Building Industry (NAFBI), South African Institution of Civil Engineering’s (SAICE), and South African National Roads Agency (SANRAL) among a high-profile speaker line-up. Mxolisi Mgojo, President, Business Unity South Africa (BUSA) underscored the need for “a conducive business environment that encourages growth and job creation” in South Africa.

An exclusive gathering of key smart cities stakeholders, the African Smart Cities Summit stressed on the continent’s readiness to adopt smart methodologies, technology and creative thinking in the sector. Some of the renowned speakers represented South African Cities Network, Tatu City Development Control Company, Smart Africa, Frost & Sullivan and many other companies.

This year’s edition of the event also hosted 25 CPD-certified Big 5 Talks, led by 33 speakers. Providing practical insights into topics that matter to the construction and engineering industries, these sessions were attended by 1,538 industry professionals, each earning points towards their annual training and development quota.

“Big 5 Construct South Africa showcased a diverse range of companies, making it a key hub for live demonstrations of advanced, technology-driven displays essential for supporting the country’s ongoing and upcoming mega projects,” said Mehtap. “Attendees had the opportunity to witness first-hand the latest advancements in building materials, sustainable practices and smart technologies designed to enhance efficiency, safety and environmental sustainability.”

Big 5 Construct South Africa will return from 18-20 June 2025 at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Johannesburg, co-located with the inaugural South Africa Infrastructure & Water Expo, to provide attendees and exhibitors with the opportunity to reconnect with the industry and facilitate growth and advancement.

To know more about the event, visit: www.big5constructsouthafrica.com