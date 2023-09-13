In2IT Technologies, a leading global technology firm, in collaboration with the State Information Technology Agency (SITA), will be participating in GovTech 2023, taking place at the Durban International Convention Centre from September 12th to 14th. Following a highly successful event last year, In2IT is all set to captivate attendees once again with its latest advancements and solutions, aiming to foster digital transformation and inclusive growth.

At the previous edition of GovTech, In2IT Technologies left an indelible mark by unveiling their visionary Metaverse technology. This year, the company is geared up to welcome existing clients and potential new partners to their stand, promising an immersive experience into the realm of their latest innovations and services.

Mr. Tshepo Mokoena, Chairman of In2IT Technologies, expressed his enthusiasm, saying, “We are excited to return to GovTech this year and showcase our relentless pursuit of technological excellence. Our commitment to driving digital transformation and youth employment in South Africa has guided us to align our offerings with this year’s theme of ‘Platform economy for digital transformation and inclusive growth’. We believe in the pivotal role that OEMs play in this journey, especially in terms of the certification of their offerings.”

One of the key highlights of In2IT’s presence at GovTech 2023 will be their engaging skills gap dialogue. This session aims to shed light on the crucial role that OEMs play in driving innovation and skills development. By emphasising the importance of certifications in their offerings, In2IT continues its dedication to empowering South African youth and enhancing skill sets across the industry.

In a significant move to underscore their commitment, In2IT Technologies has proudly taken the Terabyte sponsorship at GovTech 2023. Attendees can look forward to exciting prizes and giveaways throughout the event.

Don’t miss the opportunity to witness the unfolding future of technology and innovation. Visit In2IT Technologies at GovTech 2023, stand #T03, and discover how the platform economy is shaping the digital landscape.