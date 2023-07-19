Mandela Day, a day dedicated to making a positive impact in communities was celebrated yesterday with remarkable success in Dikgale Village, a rural community just outside Polokwane. In2IT, in collaboration with local community leaders, united to support the underprivileged schools in the area, leaving a lasting mark on the lives of the children.

Mr Selaelo Selowa, the Principal of Moloisi Secondary School and the South Africa Democratic Teachers Union (SADTU) Branch Chairperson for the Moses Makwela Branch shared his gratitude, saying, “In2IT’s support has been truly invaluable. Their assistance in providing essential resources has made a significant difference to the education and well-being of our students.”

Yesterday, In2IT visited Dikgale Village, venturing into the deeply rural area to donate much-needed toiletries and provide laptops to the dedicated teachers of three beneficiary schools – Moloisi Secondary School, Kgalaka Primary School, and Sebayeng Primary School. These institutions play a vital role in shaping the lives of the children in the village, and In2IT’s support has undoubtedly enhanced the learning environment.

Reflecting on the impact of the initiative, Tshepo Mokoena, Chairman at In2IT stated, “Mandela Day allowed us to come together and shine a light on the challenges faced by underprivileged communities, particularly the children in Dikgale Village. We are proud to have made a difference in their lives and remain committed to their ongoing development.”

Understanding the significance of personal hygiene on self-esteem, In2IT also donated essential personal care items to 100 pupils from these schools, empowering the students and helping them feel more confident in their daily interactions. Mr. Selowa, who witnessed the joy on the students’ faces, emphasised, “The impact of these donations goes far beyond the tangible items. It has restored a sense of dignity and self-worth among our learners, and we are immensely grateful.”

In addition to the material support, In2IT organised a memorable lunch and a range of educational and entertaining activities for Mandela Day, creating an atmosphere of joy and learning that will be cherished by the children for years to come. In2IT’s commitment to supporting learners extends beyond Mandela Day, as they provide learnership opportunities for rural graduates, helping them gain certifications and become employable within the industry.

Tshepo Mokoena reiterated, “The success of Mandela Day’s initiative has inspired us to continue our efforts to create a brighter future for these children. We firmly believe that by empowering young minds, we can drive positive change in society.”

Through their collaboration with community leaders, In2IT has achieved a significant milestone in making a lasting impact on the lives of the children in Dikgale Village. Their dedication to addressing immediate needs, enhancing education, and providing ongoing support reflects their vision of a future where every child gets the opportunity to succeed and thrive.