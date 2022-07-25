iAfrica

In West Africa and Beyond, Mali’s Famed Manuscripts Are Put to Use

5 hours ago 1 min read

Thanks to a massive preservation effort, the legendary manuscripts of Mali, are now available for the world to see on Google Arts and Culture. Providing insight into centuries old cultures in Africa, the manuscripts document an important part of history and were nearly destroyed when jihadists occupied the city of Timbuktu in 2012.

