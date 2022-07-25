In West Africa and Beyond, Mali’s Famed Manuscripts Are Put to Use

Thanks to a massive preservation effort, the legendary manuscripts of Mali, are now available for the world to see on Google Arts and Culture. Providing insight into centuries old cultures in Africa, the manuscripts document an important part of history and were nearly destroyed when jihadists occupied the city of Timbuktu in 2012.
SOURCE: THE NEW YORK TIMES
More Stories
The Future of Mud
6 Female African Filmmakers Redefining African Cinema
Here Are 50 of the Best African Foods from Across the Continent
What Makes Davido Afrobeats’ Benevolent King
Calls are Growing to Invest More in the Continent’s Traditional Grains
Tunisia Struggles to Grow More Wheat
The Largest Pharmacy Network on the Continent
A Kenyan Court Freezes Flutterwave’s Bank Accounts for Suspicious Activity
Crypto’s Future in African Economies
Egypt’s Historical Tenants Removed from Famous Waterfront
Is the G7 the Right Investment Partner for Africa?
In Zimbabwe, Remittances are a Lifeline