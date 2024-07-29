In Togo, These School Uniforms Are at the Center of a Movement Offering Girls and Women a Chance to Build Better Lives               

What began as a college project, SHE (Style Her Empowered) has evolved into a non-profit organization that is changing futures for women in Togo. Inspired after reading Half the Sky, a book about the oppression of women in developing countries, Payton McGriff, then a sophomore at the University of Idaho, began to study the obstacles to women’s advancement. Focusing on education, she discovered that a major hindrance to girls’ enrollment was the significant cost of school uniforms.

CNN