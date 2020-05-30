Sat. May 30th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

[IN PICTURES] How Africa Celebrated Eid

9 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

The usually large colourful gatherings were largely reduced to physical distanced gathering of a few people in open places and in some cases in mosques – thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. Some of the countries in Africa that observed festivities today include Egypt, Morocco, Libya, Tunisia and Algeria across North Africa. South of the Sahara, the faithful in Ghana, Sierra Leone, Nigeria, Republic of Congo and Uganda are celebrating the day.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS

Editor

See author's posts

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Egypt Looks to Attract Urban Tourists

12 mins ago
1 min read

Enjoy a Virtual Tour of Mandela’s Memories

17 mins ago
1 min read

Senegal’s Hot Spots Brought to a Standstill

20 mins ago
1 min read

Seychelles Issues Safety Travel Guidelines as Borders Open

22 mins ago
1 min read

Modern African Literature is taking a Journey through the Diaspora Back to the Continent

26 mins ago
1 min read

Africa Day 2020

31 mins ago

You may have missed

1 min read

[IN PICTURES] How Africa Celebrated Eid

9 mins ago
1 min read

Egypt Looks to Attract Urban Tourists

12 mins ago
1 min read

Enjoy a Virtual Tour of Mandela’s Memories

17 mins ago
1 min read

Senegal’s Hot Spots Brought to a Standstill

20 mins ago