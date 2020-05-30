[IN PICTURES] How Africa Celebrated Eid

The usually large colourful gatherings were largely reduced to physical distanced gathering of a few people in open places and in some cases in mosques – thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. Some of the countries in Africa that observed festivities today include Egypt, Morocco, Libya, Tunisia and Algeria across North Africa. South of the Sahara, the faithful in Ghana, Sierra Leone, Nigeria, Republic of Congo and Uganda are celebrating the day.
SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS
