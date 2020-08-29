In Niger, an Architect Looking to the Country’s Design Traditions

Share with your network!

Influenced by her youth in Niger’s Saharan interior, architect Mariam Kamara approaches design with a reverence for history and a rejection of Western ideas of modernity. While she taps the latest building technology, she utilizes age-old materials that encourage sustainability and a respect for the past. Above all, however, she focuses on how people live and how their built environment can improve their lives.

SOURCE: THE NEW YORK TIMES

Share with your network!