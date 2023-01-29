iAfrica

In His Imaginative Debut Feature, Walé Oyéjidé Brings Together Elements of His Life’s Work

2 hours ago 1 min read

Creative curiosity prompted Nigerian American, Walé Oyéjidé, to pursue a variety of artistic paths, but his first directorial feature has offered him the perfect opportunity to see them all coalesce into a beautiful whole. Tapping his history in music and fashion, he brings all of his resources to bear in ‘Bravo, Burkina!,’ which tells the story of two refugees settling in Italy. Bravo is part of the Sundance Film Festival’s Next section, which spotlights innovative films that are set to shape the future of cinema. It has also been selected to open this year’s FESPACO next month. Just as he did in the short, After Migration, Oyéjidé uses sumptuous cinematic images to re-shape the way migration stories are often centered on trauma and suffering. His lens has always been love-centered and steeped in regality, in a passionate effort to re-assign meaning to images that have too easily become the accepted norm, and in this feature film, his mission flourishes.

