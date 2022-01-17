In Ghana, Fashion Takes the Spotlight at Afrochella 2021

Now in its fifth year, Afrochella is much more than a Ghanaian music festival, celebrating African culture across numerous creative fields. One that particularly stood out was fashion, with a host of attendees bringing their fashion A-game to the event and demonstrating that Ghana’s fashion scene is here to stay. Under the twin themes of “Afrofuturism” and “Made In Africa,” Afrochella made a 2021 comeback with double the fun and the thrill for showgoers. Set against the lush backdrop of the Accra Central business capital, The Octagon was jam-packed for the fashion affair that featured multi-brand pop-ups, a panel discussion on growing the African fashion economy in addition to two fashion exhibitions from 13 designers who have created a heritage brand in the Ghanaian fashion industry. The catwalks of “The Afrochella Fashion Night Out” saw looks from a mix of burgeoning and marquee names in the Ghanaian fashion landscape.

