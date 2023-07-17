In Crown Chasers, Lungo Katete Becames The Second Finalist Voted Out

Lungo Katete, 26, of Midrand, Gauteng, is the second Miss South Africa finalist to be eliminated from Crown Chasers.

Lebohang Raputsoe from Sharpeville was eliminated from the competition in the first episode, which introduced viewers to the 11 Miss South Africa 2023 finalists.

The final 10 candidates traveled to Mauritius in episode 2, which aired on S3 on Sunday, and were tasked with recording a vacation vlog, completing a beach challenge, and taking part in a bikini photo shoot. They also had the opportunity to meet Miss Universe Mauritius.

“For the longest time, being the next Miss South Africa has always been a dream of mine. So, to be granted the opportunity to live in that reality and be on this journey has been a dream come true and will always have a special place in my heart.”

Katete described her Miss South Africa journey as “an unforgettable experience”.