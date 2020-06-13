In Conversation: Yvonne Orji on Her Groundbreaking HBO Comedy Special ‘Momma, I Made It’

Share with your network!

With the huge success of Issa Rae’s HBO series Insecure, Yvonne Orji received acclaim and fame for her role as the lead character’s best friend, Molly. She didn’t just appear out of nowhere, however, and had already established herself on the comedy circuit. In recognition of this talent, HBO offered her her own comedy special, in which she brings down the house with all of her musings about life as a Nigerian-American. The show opens with an aerial shot of Lagos taken back in January. It’s her first time returning home since Insecure hit. There are market shots in Lagos and lesser-known Ihiala Town, one of Orji walking the streets in a fresh white Nigeria baseball jersey, as well as other glimpses of Nigerian life that she describes as “beautiful chaos” before settling down with her parents in their home.

SOURCE: OKAYAFRICA

Share with your network!