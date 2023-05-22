In Cape Verde, Birthplace of Morna, Ideas and Music Collide                                                          

The annual Atlantic Music Expo in Cape Verde is a creative cauldron where artists, producers, and music industry insiders set the tone for the future of West African music. The original home of Morna, a style of music associated with the late great Cesaria Evora, the island nation percolates during this time with numerous music styles, and new talents eagerly await discovery. About 120 industry insiders – from producers to festival directors and more – attend the festival each year in this city of 130,000 people. Many of the performers are from West Africa and have come to Praia in hopes that the expo might help take their musical careers to the next level and ensure they can make a living from their art in an increasingly digital landscape.
