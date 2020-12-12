In an Unprecedented Year, Nigeria’s Fashion Community is Holding Strong

Although the SARS protests forced a temporary hiatus for Lagos Fashion Week, the design scene in Nigeria is incredibly resilient and is already banding together to launch bigger and better events in the near future. As a hotbed of design talent, Lagos is literally percolating with new ideas and setting the pace for what’s new and exciting in fashion. The launch of this year’s Arise Fashion Week in Lagos, which will be held digitally and livestreamed as the first major fashion event to be held since the protests. And as they work towards a longer-term new normal in the wake of October’s atrocities, Omoyemi Akerele’s outlook on how to aid her community in the immediate future is simple. “This is the season to call on our community to go the extra mile to support Nigerian brands,” says Akerele. “It’s been a tough year with the COVID-19 pandemic coupled with minimal support internally. The designers still created collections this season, so we must support them.”
SOURCE: VOGUE
More Stories
A Guide around Senegal’s Capital
Remote Locations for the African Traveler
Picking Out the Right Safari Destination
South Africa’s Highest Peak
Ghana to Build a Refuge for African Americans
In Porto-Novo’s Afro-Brazilian Architecture, Traces of Complex History
After a Writing Break, She Returned as a Booker Finalist
More Americans Are Craving the Vibrant Tastes of Pan-African Cuisine
New York African Film Festival Celebrates 30th Anniversary
Nigerian Coffee Brand Drives Change with One Cup of Java
An Oasis for Moroccan Hackers
Investing in Paradise, Holiday Homes with Added Second Passport Benefits for South Africans