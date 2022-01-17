In ‘African Origin’ Show at Met, New Points of Light Across Cultures

A new exhibit at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, ‘The African Origin of Civilization,’ presents a dazzling array of work spanning centuries and cultures. Never previously assembled and displayed in this fashion, it presents new ways of thinking about the history of this art, but also fails to answer many troubling questions.
