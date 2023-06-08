Impala Rustenburg has announced its ongoing commitment to Tapologo by supporting the Tapologo home-based care training programme for another year. Impala Rustenburg will cover the costs of 30 bursaries, including essential items such as home-based care medical kits, uniforms, travel and other expenses.

This commitment follows last year’s successful partnership, which saw Impala invest in the Tapologo Training Institute upgrade as well as fund bursaries for students to participate in the NQF Level 3 qualification in home-based care. As a result of the 2022 bursary initiative, 28 students completed the course and will be writing the Quality Council for Trades and Occupations (QCTO) examinations later this year.

Thirty new students in Tapologo’s 2023 home-based care training programme received bursaries from Impala Rustenburg

Mark Munroe, Chief Executive at Impala Rustenburg said: “Congratulations to the class of 2022 on completing their training. These young carers will become role models to the class of 2023, who are embarking on their journey to become home-based caregivers. Once they pass their QCTO exams, they will provide an invaluable service to the communities they serve. We are proud to partner with Tapologo to improve the health and well-being of our mine communities.”

The Tapologo training programme has already had a positive impact on the lives of many of the students. Tebogo Mokgoatlheng, a class of 2022 student, expressed her gratitude, saying, “The bursary has been a permit to a successful journey in my nursing career. This has brought joy to me and to my family. Now that I am able to showcase my humanity through home-based care I am a happy student, and I am glad that my future is taking a positive direction.”

Another student, Itumeleng Gopane, shared his inspirational story saying, “As a home-based caregiver, you need to be dedicated, passionate, and willing to face challenges every day. With the support of my facilitator, Bernard Mbulelo Mputamputa and his team, I managed to finish the course and even received a job opportunity at one of the facilities where we did our workplace practicals.”

Tapologo is a non-profit organisation in Rustenburg’s Phokeng region, which provides home-based care to people in the Bojanala district who have chronic or life-threatening illnesses. The organisation also has outreach centres in Freedom Park, Chaneng and Boitekong, where orphaned and vulnerable children can receive assistance.

Impala Rustenburg has partnered with Tapologo since its inception and, over the past two decades, has worked with the team to provide support and funding to many of Tapologo’s initiatives, furthering Impala’s purpose of creating a better future.

