Four Social and Labour Plan (SLP) projects, undertaken by Impala Rustenburg at an investment of more than R53 million, were handed over to the relevant local authorities in Rustenburg, North West Province, on 26 May.

The projects are designed to provide lasting benefits to Impala Rustenburg’s mine communities and were multi-stakeholder initiatives with the Rustenburg Local Municipality, the Department of Education, and the Department of Health, overseen by the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy. The four projects collectively created more than 550 jobs and 115 small, medium, and micro enterprises (SMMEs) benefitted during their construction.

Impala Rustenburg’s commitment to developing its mine communities is deeply rooted in its philosophy of working in partnership to create a better future for Rustenburg. The completed projects are focused on youth development, community infrastructure, health and wellness, and sports development.

Freedom Park Clinic: This project will bring significant health and wellness benefits to the community of Freedom Park. The clinic facilities can accommodate approximately 300 patients and will provide the local community with access to primary healthcare and other services with state-of-the-art equipment, including TB UV lights. This comprehensive facility includes consultation rooms, an emergency room, a maternity room, offices, kitchens, changing rooms, a pharmacy, a utilities area, and an external mother and child welfare area.

Completed at a cost of R14,7 million, the clinic represents Impala’s latest investment in the Freedom Park community — previous projects included building a primary school and housing for Impala employees. During the construction of the clinic and the supplementary building, 165 jobs were created and 43 SMMEs benefited from project-related activity.

Freedom Park Sports Field: Constructed at a cost of R10,97 million, this project provides the community of Freedom Park with much-needed space for sports and recreation. In addition, it serves as the sports field for the adjacent Vukuzenzele Primary School and Freedom Park Secondary School. The project included constructing the main sports grounds, male and female ablution facilities, and a guardhouse. The project’s construction phase created 170 job opportunities, and nine SMMEs were awarded tenders.

Platinum Village Grade RR Classroom Block: Designed to provide the Platinum Village community with additional facilities for early childhood development (ECD), this R8,75 million project includes two new Grade RR classroom blocks as part of the residential development of Platinum Village. The fully furnished classrooms can accommodate 50 learners and the construction included two storerooms, six learner ablution facilities, two sick bays, two kitchens, and a fully equipped children’s play area. Electrical, water, and sewer networks were installed in the new structure and the guardhouse. During construction, 82 jobs were created and 20 SMMEs benefited from the project.

Kutlwanong School for the Deaf: The R19 million project included renovating the existing classrooms, ablution facilities, administration block, computer rooms, economic centre, kitchen, school hall, perimeter fencing and Grade R classes and residences, and a new ablution facility was built for the Grade R section. Kutlwanong School for the Deaf has 269 learners enrolled from across the North West, from ECD to Grade 7. It provides the children in its care with a quality education, giving them the means to realise their full potential through vocational skills training in subjects such as carpentry, sewing, gardening, computers and hotel management. Impala Rustenburg has been deeply invested and involved in the school since 2019 and is proud to support their efforts to create a better future for the children. A total of 143 jobs were created and 43 SMMEs were awarded tenders during the project.

Handover ceremony

The Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, Mr Gwede Mantashe was present at the launch of the SLP Projects and delivered the keynote address. Other dignitaries in attendance included the North West MEC for Education Ms Viola Ntsetsao Motsumi, North West MEC for Health Mr Madoda Sambatha and Executive Mayor of Rustenburg Local Municipality Cllr Shiela Mabale-Huma.

Mark Munroe, Chief Executive of Impala Rustenburg, says, “For Impala, our investment into these projects is about more than just fulfilling our SLP obligations. Rather, it’s about the power to bring about change, to improve lives, and to work together with national, provincial and local government departments to create a better future for our mine communities.”

Share with your network!