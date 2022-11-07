Applications are now open for Scale Accelerator: Women’s Empowerment, a new fully-funded scaling consultancy programme for locally-led NGOs in Malawi, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe addressing issues related to women’s empowerment

Spring Impact opens recruitment for Scale Accelerator: Women’s Empowerment, a fully-funded programme for ambitious, locally-led NGOs in Southern Africa who want to take their vital work to more people, in more places.

NGOs across Southern Africa provide indispensable support to women and girls to enhance their power, skills, and opportunities economically, socially, and domestically. Receiving the technical support and building the skills required to scale up will ensure they are able to meet the size of the barriers women and girls face at scale.

The programme will support NGOs through the key stages of their journey to scale. Participants will work collaboratively with a team of specialised scaling consultants and experts based in the region to figure out how to implement their programme, service or intervention elsewhere in a financially sustainable way.

NGOs will explore how to make the most impact in new locations and identify how to work with partners to deliver their work to more people. The support will be tailored to each organisation’s needs and will focus on building scaling approaches for long-term impact which retain quality and depth at scale.

Scale Accelerator: Women’s Empowerment is specifically aimed at locally-led NGOs and coalitions of organisations working in Southern Africa and delivering solutions that address issues around women’s empowerment. This means solutions that support women and girls to enhance their power, voice, skills and opportunities in the economy, at home, and in their community.

Scale Accelerator, Spring Impact’s flagship programme, originated in the UK. Since 2015, over 50 ambitious NGOs at the frontline of addressing key societal issues have participated. As a result, many have increased their reach and impact, expanded their solution to several locations, and gained funding for their next phase of growth.

The programme is based on Spring Impact’s unique scaling methodology and consultancy approach, which has been used to support over 300 organisations across the world to scale up sustainably.

Scale Accelerator: Women’s Empowerment has been developed with the ambition of enabling locally-led solutions to create even greater impact. Spring Impact’s ambition is that the programme will build a movement around scaling impact, where leaders and teams across the wider NGO sector are equipped with the frameworks, tools, and networks needed to continue their own scaling journey and inspire the journeys of others into the future.

Commenting on the launch of the programme, Mohamed Osman, Spring Impact CEO said:

“There are fantastic NGOs across Southern Africa which work day in and day out to support women and girls to enhance their power, skills, and opportunities. Their impact is invaluable. Now imagine how many more lives they could change for the better if only they delivered their work at scale.

Oftentimes, NGOs have limited capacity to respond to the demand they’re facing and can feel stuck in an ongoing cycle of delivering short-term projects, without the space and support to work out how to be more impactful and reach more people.

Partnering with NGOs to scale the impact of their solutions will ensure their indispensable work can benefit more women and girls, and ultimately lead us towards a fairer, better, and equal future for all. This is why we’re thrilled to be able to offer this fully-funded consultancy programme, and help ambitious leaders identify how to turn their ambitions for greater impact into reality.”

Applications for Scale Accelerator open on 1 November 2022 and will need to be received by 12 December. The programme is free of cost for the organisations selected to take part. For more information, click here. To check whether you’re eligible for the programme, visit this link.

