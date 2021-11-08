iAfrica

Impact Investing – The African Reality

Investing in impact businesses can increase access to basic services such as finance, healthcare, education, clean water, and energy. Several prominent examples in Africa demonstrate that impact businesses can be both profitable and beneficial for a wide range of stakeholders and while offering tangible social and economic benefits. Podcast host Teresa Clarke invited two women who are very familiar with the impact investing space. Adesuwa Okunbo Rhodes is the Founder and Managing Partner of Aruwa Capital Management, one of the few women-owned and led growth private equity funds closing the gender gaps in Africa. Hema Vallabh is an engineer, turned entrepreneur, turned investor. Hema is a founding partner at Five35 Ventures, a pan-African VC fund investing in women in tech. She is also Co-Founder at WomHub and WomEng.

