Imolo Mbue Has Been Working Toward This Moment

Share with your network!

For Cameroon-born author, Imolo Imbue, the pieces are all finally coming together. With her much anticipated and seriously delayed second novel, ‘How Beautiful We Were,’ she explores the themes of environmental destruction in a fictional African village called Kosawa. The residents fight back against a foreign oil company whose work is poisoning their land, air, rivers and children, was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Previously scheduled to come out last June, it was one of many 2020 books whose publication dates shifted. Random House is now releasing it on March 9.

SOURCE: THE NEW YORK TIMES

Share with your network!