Imolo Mbue Has Been Working Toward This Moment

For Cameroon-born author, Imolo Imbue, the pieces are all finally coming together. With her much anticipated and seriously delayed second novel, ‘How Beautiful We Were,’ she explores the themes of environmental destruction in a fictional African village called Kosawa. The residents fight back against a foreign oil company whose work is poisoning their land, air, rivers and children, was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Previously scheduled to come out last June, it was one of many 2020 books whose publication dates shifted. Random House is now releasing it on March 9.
SOURCE: THE NEW YORK TIMES
More Stories
New Subscription Box Brings African Textiles into Your Closet
Reaching African Audiences in Their Mother Tongue: One Film’s Ongoing Legacy
Spotlight: Sensuality Meets Acceptance in Zandile Tshabalala’s Self-Portraits
The Launch of the Africa Startup Initiative Program Accelerator
How a Pandemic Shifted Africa’s Motorcycle Taxi Services
Deloitte Agrees to Support Steinhoff’s Proposed Global Settlement Plan
Ghanaian Computer Specialist Designs Popular Game for Kids
Biden Looks at the Ethiopia Dam Saga with Fresher Eyes
Is Nigeria Ready to Leave Fossil Fuels and Go Green?
South Africa Launches a List of Critical Skills it Needs
How these African Fintechs Make Money
The Problems Holding Back Africa’s Robust Adoption of the Internet