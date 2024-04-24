Averting over four million deaths every year1, immunisation is not only critical to saving lives today, but plays a pivotal role in ensuring the health and wellbeing of future generations, laying the foundation for brighter tomorrows for all, writes Bada Pharasi, Chief Executive Officer at the Innovative Pharmaceutical Association South Africa (IPASA), and Professor Hannelie Meyer, Head of the South African Vaccination and Immunisation Centre (SAVIC) at Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University.

As one of the safest, most impactful, and cost-effective public health interventions1, immunisations are considered one of humanity’s greatest accomplishments2, to not only protect against vaccine-preventable diseases (VPDS), such as measles, polio and pneumococcal diseases3, but also to offer children and their families a pathway to accessing vital healthcare services and establishing the groundwork for primary healthcare.

Under the theme “Humanly Possible: Saving lives through immunisation”, World Immunisation Week 2024, observed from 24 April to 30 April, aims to recognise the efforts made to save and improve countless lives from VPDs. With the occasion also celebrating 50 years of the Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI), the campaign calls on countries to increase investment into immunisation programmes to protect future generations2.

Global vaccine drives have had notable success in the past, eradicating many diseases that once plagued life as we know it. Apart from benefiting society by protecting vulnerable individuals and preventing disease outbreaks, most notable was the elimination of smallpox. As a disease that contributed to the deaths of approximately 300 – 500 million individuals worldwide, the threat of the disease was halted in 1977, thanks to the efforts of a ten-year-long World Health Organization (WHO) campaign4.

Despite these advancements, immunisation coverage rates have plateaued in numerous countries, with the African Region notably trailing behind other global regions in vaccine accessibility. So much so that approximately one in five African children do not receive the complete set of essential vaccines, leading to more than 30 million children under the age of five being afflicted by VPDs annually. Alarmingly, over half a million children succumb to VPDs each year in Africa alone, accounting for approximately 58% of global VPD-related fatalities1.

Vaccines are most effective when administered to children at the appropriate age and according to the prescribed schedules, given their vulnerability to specific diseases during certain stages of their development. It is therefore critical to note that a child who misses vaccinations or receives them late remains vulnerable and faces an elevated risk of disease.

Despite the numerous benefits of vaccines, hesitancy towards vaccination has hindered progress. The COVID-19 pandemic deeply impacted childhood vaccination efforts worldwide, including in South Africa.

This disruption occurred due to several factors, including strained healthcare systems, the reallocation of resources towards COVID-19 vaccination, a shortage of healthcare personnel, and the enforcement of lockdown measures. In South Africa specifically, there was a 29.9% decrease in the recognition of the importance of childhood vaccines, highlighting growing concerns about vaccine hesitancy5.

This hesitation has led to outbreaks of VPDs, even in countries with higher vaccination rates than ours. In recent years, South Africa has witnessed outbreaks of measles, diphtheria and pertussis, with vaccine hesitancy contributing to these occurrences.

Driven by misinformation and safety concerns, understanding the individual and public health advantages of childhood vaccination is crucial in building confidence and trust in vaccines. Vaccines undergo rigorous testing for safety and efficacy before being registered for public use, and the risk of a child experiencing a severe side effect from a vaccine is extremely low compared to the likelihood of suffering serious illness from a VPD.

For those who are not vaccinated, contracting diseases such as measles can result in serious complications such as blindness and encephalitis or secondary infections such as pneumonia, which could potentially result in death. Moreover, diseases like tetanus can cause severe breathing issues and often lead to death, while polio can result in paralysis and lifelong disability.

A decline in childhood vaccination rates not only puts unvaccinated children at risk but also undermines herd immunity within communities. This decline elevates the threat of outbreaks of VPDs, impacting both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals. In particular, it endangers those who are unable to receive vaccines and individuals with immune system disorders that compromise their ability to respond to vaccines.

Addressing vaccine hesitancy requires informed dialogue to alleviate concerns and highlight the benefits of immunisation. This said parents must engage with individuals such as healthcare workers who are knowledgeable about their concerns and can clarify both the risks and benefits of vaccination.

Communities play a crucial role in bolstering South Africa’s resilience against VPDs through various means. Firstly, South Africa’s EPI provides free vaccines in public sector clinics, and in private sector facilities where an agreement with the EPI exists, ensuring accessibility and adherence to vaccination schedules. Secondly, strict regulation by the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) ensures the safety and effectiveness of vaccines, with thorough testing and surveillance of adverse events following immunisation.

Additionally, continuous efforts by the country’s EPI, supported by various organisations including UNICEF and WHO, focus on catching-up on immunisations, responding to outbreaks, and educating communities. These initiatives, such as nationwide campaigns and health education, contribute significantly to reinforcing trust in vaccines and the healthcare system among South African communities.

Through concerted efforts by healthcare professionals, policymakers and communities, we can ensure that every child receives the protection they need against VPDs. By fostering collaboration and prioritising immunisation initiatives, we can all pave the way for healthier communities and a brighter, disease-free future for generations to come.