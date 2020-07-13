Mon. Jul 13th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

IMF Revises North Africa’s Economic Outlook

3 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Economies in the Middle East and North Africa are expected to contract further this year than initially estimated. In its updated economic outlook, the International Monetary Fund forecast a contraction of 5.7% in the region this year, more than two percentage points lower than its estimate of 3.3% in April. The dual shock of a sharp decline in crude prices and persisting uncertainty regarding the length of the coronavirus pandemic have clouded prospects for an economic rebound.

SOURCE: BLOOMBERG

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Senegalese Artist Documents the BLM Movement Across the Decades

31 seconds ago
1 min read

Can Zimbabwe’s Only Bird Park Survive?

6 mins ago
1 min read

Sudanese Women Gain Independence after New Reforms

8 mins ago
1 min read

Big Brand Metal Supplier Called to Account for Human Rights Abuses in Tanzania

11 mins ago
1 min read

African Nurses Lead the Way in Assuming Tasks previously Undertaken by Doctors

14 mins ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa’s Response to Rising COVID-19 Cases

18 mins ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Senegalese Artist Documents the BLM Movement Across the Decades

34 seconds ago
1 min read

IMF Revises North Africa’s Economic Outlook

3 mins ago
1 min read

Can Zimbabwe’s Only Bird Park Survive?

6 mins ago
1 min read

Sudanese Women Gain Independence after New Reforms

8 mins ago