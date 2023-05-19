IMF Calls on African Nations’ Creditors to Step Up Debt Relief Efforts

The head of the IMF’s Africa department has called for a significant increase in international support to help countries overcome a funding squeeze that is jeopardising the continent’s economic development. Abebe Selassie told the Financial Times that reform of the current mechanisms for dealing with unsustainable debts of African countries was “desperately needed”. Many have been shut out of international debt markets since 2020 by “exorbitant” borrowing costs, Selassie said, while finance from China and other new sources of lending had been curtailed, along with development assistance from rich countries. Yields demanded by investors to buy foreign currency bonds issued by governments in sub-Saharan Africa have soared to more than 10 percentage points above those on US Treasury bonds for much of the past year, a gap typically regarded as a sign of severe distress.
More Stories
The Biggest Issue on Every African Finance Ministers’ Mind at the Spring Meetings was the Risk of a Debt Crisis in the Region
Standard Bank’s Sim Tshabalala Gets Behind AfCFTA To Drive Cross-border Growth In Africa
IDB Invest Eyes Rare Risk-Transfer Bond Deal Pioneered in Africa
WEF: A New Era for African Agriculture
US, Kenya Teams Open Trade Talks Amid Smallholder Farmers’ Protest
Zambia-FQM: Swapping Dividend Rights for Royalties Fuels Mining Optimism
Brookings Looks at Urban Economic Development in Africa Using Nairobi as Case Study
A Mining Boom could Drive Corruption Risks, especially in Emerging Markets
Kenya to Monetize on the Lure of Better-paid Work Overseas
A Hydrogen Car Prototype Built in Morocco has been Unveiled
A New Collective of Somali Women Takes on the Male-dominated Frankincense Industry
DRC Techies Drive Social Impact with Medical App