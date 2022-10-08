I’m Relieved To Be Free Again – Zuma

Former President Jacob Zuma says he is relieved to be a free man again.

His 15-month prison term ended on Friday.

Zuma has thanked those who have supported him during the difficult period.

He was sentenced in June 2021 after he ignored a court ruling to participate in the state capture inquiry.

He handed himself in on July 7 2021, triggering the KwaZulu Natal riots that saw wide-scale looting and destruction.

The former President was placed on medical parole in September 2021.

In December the High Court set aside the decision and ordered him to return to jail.

Zuma appealed the ruling and has been on parole pending the appeal’s outcome.

