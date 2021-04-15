iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

I’m Prepared To Go To Prison – Zuma

Former South African President Jacob Zuma at the State Capture Inquiry.

Former South African President Jacob Zuma at the State Capture Inquiry.

3 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Former president Jacob Zuma has written to the Chief Justice saying he’s prepared to go to prison.

In a strongly worded letter, Zuma says he has a duty to protect his constitutional rights, even at the risk of being imprisoned.

He has also accused the country’s highest court of abusing its power, by taking away his constitutional rights and he claims again, that the Zondo Commission of Inquiry has become a complex project controlled by his political foes.

The court asked Zuma to provide feedback on how he should be punished for refusing to comply with its order that he testify about his alleged corruption.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

15 Million People To Receive Pfizer Vaccine – Mkhize

3 hours ago
1 min read

Gordhan Denies Trying To Influence Mogoeng Mogoeng

3 hours ago
1 min read

SA Reports 1 599 New Cases

3 hours ago
1 min read

10 Million Pfizer Doses Expected In SA

1 day ago
1 min read

SAMA Downplays J&J Clotting Risk

1 day ago
1 min read

SA Reports 847 New COVID-19 Cases

1 day ago
2 min read

SA Suspends J&J Vaccine Rollout Over Blood Clot Concerns

1 day ago
1 min read

Rural Communities Won’t Get Left Behind

2 days ago
1 min read

Rabie Ridge Is Not Ours – Gauteng Government

2 days ago
1 min read

DA Postpones CT Mayoral Candidate Interviews

2 days ago
1 min read

SA Reports 655 New Cases

2 days ago
1 min read

Interviews For New ConCourt Judges Begin

3 days ago

You may have missed

4 min read

Dairy Hacks To Get More Goodness For Much Less

2 hours ago
2 min read

SA Shoppers Are Online. Retailers Need To Meet Them With An Exceptional Experience

2 hours ago
5 min read

Australia Buys Back Gum Trees And Improves SA’s Water Saving

3 hours ago
4 min read

Why Everyone Else Pays For Uninsured Drivers, And what You Can Do About It

3 hours ago