I’m Not Running Away From My Trial – Bushiri

Share with your network!

Self-proclaimed Prophet Sheperd Bushiri says he doesn’t feel safe in South Africa.

Bushiri says in February this year, he “almost got shot in Sandton” and authorities have done nothing about it.

Bushiri and his wife Mary skipped the country on Wednesday.

They were recently granted bail of R200,000 each, following their arrest on charges of fraud and money laundering.

Bushiri however has made five demands to the South African government, which include the recusal of those involved in their trial from investigators to prosecutors. He requested the government of Malawi to liaise with the South African government to ensure that their demands are met.

“Once these five issues are met and I am assured of a fair, just and impartial trial, I am willing to avail myself before the South Africa justice system,” Bushiri said in his Facebook post.

These are Bushiri’s demands to the SA government:

The South African government should assure the couple of their safety and security if they return to the country.

Government should assure them that their bail would not be revoked, despite defying their bail conditions.

The police officers involved in investigating, arresting, and prosecuting the Bushiris should recuse themselves.

The South African government should ensure all complaints lodged and opened against the officers are investigated before proceeding with the case against them.

The South African government should appoint “independent and professional investigators, and prosecutors who should make independent decisions on the cases we are allegedly accused of.”

Meanwhile, the Malawian government has called on South Africa to make a formal request for self-proclaimed Prophet, Shepherd Bushiri’s extradition.

That’s according to Malawi’s Information Minister, Gospel Kazako.

Kazako says they have not yet received any communication from the South African government.

Share with your network!