iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

I’m Focusing On Rebuilding SA – Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa address to the virtual high-level meeting on Financing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development in the era of COVID-19, 29 September 2020. Photo Credit: GCIS

18 mins ago 1 min read

President Cyril Ramaphosa has again said he has not been involved in any criminal conduct and he’s pledged to help police with investigations into the multi-million rand theft from his Limpopo farm.

The amaBhungane investigation team and City Press are reporting that a Namibian group is at the centre of the theft.

It’s reported that one of the suspects was involved in a relationship with a domestic worker employed by Ramaphosa.

The man was arrested after crossing the border illegally.

The money stolen was from the sale of game on the president’s farm.

Former spy head, Arthur Fraser claims the president deliberately covered up the theft.

Ramaphosa says while he understands the public interest in the case, he’s focusing on rebuilding the economy and the country.

Reuters

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

Southgate Defiant After Hungary Fans Boo Taking The Knee

2 mins ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 2 028 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

1 day ago
2 min read

Osaka In Wimbledon Entry List, Federer And Williams Sisters Absent

1 day ago
1 min read

Presidency Questions Fraser’s Motives And Timing Of Case Against Ramaphosa

2 days ago
1 min read

No Clarity On Whether Comair Flights Will Resume Soon

2 days ago
1 min read

Parliament Approves Amendments To Child Justice Act

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 2 970 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 days ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa To Comment On Fraser Matter In Due Course

3 days ago
1 min read

Marikana Miners Want Ramaphosa To Unconditionally Apologise

3 days ago
1 min read

Other Airlines Vow Not To Inflate Prices After Comair Suspension

3 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 2 647 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

3 days ago
1 min read

Energy Department Warns That Fuel Price Hikes Are Here To Stay

4 days ago

You may have missed

2 min read

Southgate Defiant After Hungary Fans Boo Taking The Knee

2 mins ago
1 min read

I’m Focusing On Rebuilding SA – Ramaphosa

18 mins ago
3 min read

Nadal Wins Record-Extending 14th French Open title

23 mins ago
2 min read

Masterful Root Leads England To Victory Over NZ

32 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer