I’m Focusing On Rebuilding SA – Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has again said he has not been involved in any criminal conduct and he’s pledged to help police with investigations into the multi-million rand theft from his Limpopo farm.
The amaBhungane investigation team and City Press are reporting that a Namibian group is at the centre of the theft.
It’s reported that one of the suspects was involved in a relationship with a domestic worker employed by Ramaphosa.
The man was arrested after crossing the border illegally.
The money stolen was from the sale of game on the president’s farm.
Former spy head, Arthur Fraser claims the president deliberately covered up the theft.
Ramaphosa says while he understands the public interest in the case, he’s focusing on rebuilding the economy and the country.
More Stories
Southgate Defiant After Hungary Fans Boo Taking The Knee
NICD Reports 2 028 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Osaka In Wimbledon Entry List, Federer And Williams Sisters Absent
Presidency Questions Fraser’s Motives And Timing Of Case Against Ramaphosa
No Clarity On Whether Comair Flights Will Resume Soon
Parliament Approves Amendments To Child Justice Act
NICD Reports 2 970 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Ramaphosa To Comment On Fraser Matter In Due Course
Marikana Miners Want Ramaphosa To Unconditionally Apologise
Other Airlines Vow Not To Inflate Prices After Comair Suspension
NICD Reports 2 647 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Energy Department Warns That Fuel Price Hikes Are Here To Stay