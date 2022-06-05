I’m Focusing On Rebuilding SA – Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has again said he has not been involved in any criminal conduct and he’s pledged to help police with investigations into the multi-million rand theft from his Limpopo farm.

The amaBhungane investigation team and City Press are reporting that a Namibian group is at the centre of the theft.

It’s reported that one of the suspects was involved in a relationship with a domestic worker employed by Ramaphosa.

The man was arrested after crossing the border illegally.

The money stolen was from the sale of game on the president’s farm.

Former spy head, Arthur Fraser claims the president deliberately covered up the theft.

Ramaphosa says while he understands the public interest in the case, he’s focusing on rebuilding the economy and the country.

Reuters

