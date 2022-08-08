Illegal Mining An Issue Of National Security – Makhura

Gauteng Premier David Makhura said that illegal miners had moved beyond mining operations to criminal syndicates, which were terrorising residents and destroying infrastructure.

Makhura described the scourge of illicit mining as an issue of national security.

Makhura was among the several government officials who appealed for calm and promised action after a tense meeting at the second leg of the anti-crime imbizo in Kagiso.

He said that the province was dealing with well-trained and organised criminals.

Meanwhile, Home Affairs Director-General Tommy Makhode said that the department was working closely with neighboring countries in arranging the deportation of undocumented foreign nationals.

