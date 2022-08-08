iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Illegal Mining An Issue Of National Security – Makhura

Twitter/@David_Makhura

7 hours ago 1 min read

Gauteng Premier David Makhura said that illegal miners had moved beyond mining operations to criminal syndicates, which were terrorising residents and destroying infrastructure.

Makhura described the scourge of illicit mining as an issue of national security.

Makhura was among the several government officials who appealed for calm and promised action after a tense meeting at the second leg of the anti-crime imbizo in Kagiso.

He said that the province was dealing with well-trained and organised criminals.

Meanwhile, Home Affairs Director-General Tommy Makhode said that the department was working closely with neighboring countries in arranging the deportation of undocumented foreign nationals.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

6 min read

Tech Companies Making A Difference In Africa

3 hours ago
1 min read

Nomusa Dube-Ncube Tipped As KZN Premier

4 hours ago
1 min read

Cele Commends WC Police For Cocaine Bust

4 hours ago
2 min read

Blinken Compares South African Struggle For Equality To US

7 hours ago
1 min read

Cape Town Residents Urged To Use Water Sparingly

7 hours ago
1 min read

Cele Deploys Specialised Unit Around West Rand

8 hours ago
2 min read

Flooding Hampers Efforts To Reach 10 Trapped Miners In Northern Mexico

2 days ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Vows To End Illegal Mining In SA

2 days ago
1 min read

Ekurhuleni Mayor Set To Meet With Tembisa Residents

3 days ago
1 min read

Solidarity Hopes Its Experts Are Used To Solve Eskom’s Woes

3 days ago
1 min read

eThekwini No Longer Exempt From Loadshedding

3 days ago
1 min read

Police Maintain Presence In Kagiso As Residents Live In fear

3 days ago

You may have missed

6 min read

Tech Companies Making A Difference In Africa

3 hours ago
1 min read

Nomusa Dube-Ncube Tipped As KZN Premier

4 hours ago
1 min read

Cele Commends WC Police For Cocaine Bust

4 hours ago
2 min read

Blinken Compares South African Struggle For Equality To US

7 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer