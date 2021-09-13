iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

IFP Concerned About Men’s Reluctance To Get Vaccinated

9 hours ago 1 min read

The Inkatha Freedom Party says it is concerned that fewer men are getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

IFP president, Velenkosini Hlabisa says political parties should come together to change this.

“We are very concerned that the amount of vaccinations in terms of response now is a presented challenge, especially amongst men as we notice on a daily basis that reports are saying men are very reluctant compared to women in taking the vaccination,” he said.

“It is now the responsibility of all of us as political parties, political leaders to take the initiative.”

The party has also welcomed the move from level 3 lockdown to level 2.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

Eskom power
1 min read

Kendal Power Station Fire Raises Load Shedding Fears

9 hours ago
2 min read

SA Reports 3961 New COVID-19 Cases

9 hours ago
1 min read

Calls To Ramp Up Vaccine Rollout

9 hours ago
1 min read

SA Moves To Alert Level 2 Lockdown

17 hours ago
1 min read

SAHPRA Approves Pfizer Vaccine For Minors

1 day ago
1 min read

Silva Strike Give Man City Win Over Leicester

2 days ago
1 min read

Vaccinate before you vote – Phaahla

2 days ago
2 min read

SA Reports 5 885 New COVID-19 Cases

2 days ago
iec election counting
1 min read

Experts Warn Elections Could Be A COVID-19 Superspreader Event

3 days ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Urges People To Work Together

3 days ago
1 min read

WC Authorities Predict Province Could Exit Third Wave Soon

3 days ago
2 min read

SA Reports 6 270 New COVID-19 Cases

3 days ago

You may have missed

4 min read

Without A Will: What Happens To Your Home When You Die?

7 mins ago
4 min read

Innovative Partnerships Needed To Tackle Climate Related Disasters

18 mins ago
3 min read

Wine Tasting In The Kruger National Park – Wine In The Wild

25 mins ago
4 min read

Danone’s One Desk One Child Initiative Gains Momentum

31 mins ago