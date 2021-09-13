IFP Concerned About Men’s Reluctance To Get Vaccinated

The Inkatha Freedom Party says it is concerned that fewer men are getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

IFP president, Velenkosini Hlabisa says political parties should come together to change this.

“We are very concerned that the amount of vaccinations in terms of response now is a presented challenge, especially amongst men as we notice on a daily basis that reports are saying men are very reluctant compared to women in taking the vaccination,” he said.

“It is now the responsibility of all of us as political parties, political leaders to take the initiative.”

The party has also welcomed the move from level 3 lockdown to level 2.

Share with your network!