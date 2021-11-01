If You haven’t Been to Lesotho, Here’s a Travel Brochure Summary

It’s a small kingdom with a population of some two million, entirely surrounded by some of the most beautiful mountainous scenery in this world. Entering Lesotho requires a negative PCR test, which costs around $60, and is valid for 72 hours. Once through the Maseru bridge border post, you are greeted with the capital city itself, a bustling, vibrant town reminiscent of the provincial capitals in South Africa. Moving out of the city and into the Lesotho highlands you are greeted by arresting panoramic views – rolling hills, now green since the end of a brutal drought in 2016. Sheep graze on the steppes, while herdsmen in traditional blankets and balaclavas on foot or on horseback stand watchfully.

SOURCE: FORBES AFRICA

