If Parliament fire Is An Attack, It’s An Attack On Our Democracy – Mapisa-Nqakula

Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula addressing the media during a Ministerial Meeting on measures to combat Covid-19 epidemic at DIRCO Photo Credit: GCIS

17 mins ago 1 min read

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has weighed in on the Parliament fire, telling the SABC that she feels strongly that there are forces of darkness at work.

The public broadcaster is quoting the Speaker as saying that it is clear that the blaze cannot be pinned on one homeless person.

Mapisa-Nqakula said that if the blaze was started deliberately, the country needed to unite.

“If it is an attack on Parliament, it is an attack on our democracy. If it is an attack indeed on our democracy, then it should be dealt with as such, not only by the law enforcement agencies. South Africans must come together, close ranks, forget about the politics and talk about how we move and march forward in unison,” Mapisa-Nqakula said.

