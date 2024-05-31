If All Goes Well, Final Election Results To Be Released Over The Weekend – IEC

IEC CEO, Sy Mamabolo, announced that their teams were currently auditing and recording election results into their systems.

Mamabolo confirmed that vote counting at polling stations nationwide has been completed.

He provided this information during a briefing at the national results operations center in Midrand on Friday.

The IEC indicated that if everything proceeded smoothly, the final election results would be declared over the weekend.

At present, about 70% of voting districts have been processed, predominantly from rural and township regions throughout the country.

The Northern Cape is the sole province where all votes have been processed and disclosed to the public, with the audit nearing completion in the Free State, Eastern Cape, and Mpumalanga.

Mamabolo reported that all result slips had been collected at the commission’s headquarters.

“We don’t have a tally of spoilt votes at this stage because the results are still being captured. At the time we have reached 100%, we should be able to give you an authoritative account.”

In the meantime, the ANC continues to lead the national ballot, amassing over 4 million votes, with the DA following.