iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

IEC Under Pressure To Declare Results By Thursday

iec election counting

EWN

9 seconds ago 1 min read

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) is under pressure to deliver on its promise to wrap up the counting soon and declare the official results on Thursday.

As vote counting continues, the results tallied so far have left feelings of misery for some and glee for others.

By late on Tuesday night, more than half the votes had been finalised and released.

The African National Congress (ACN) was facing further electoral decline, barely clinging on in Gauteng metros.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) meanwhile was celebrating wins in municipalities including Umgeni in KwaZulu-Natal, which was snatched from the ANC’s grasp.

But in the Gauteng metros, the official opposition failed to improve on their performance and failed to avoid coalitions to take the governing seat.

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) on the other hand was set to grow its support especially in its strongholds of KwaZulu-Natal.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Warrant Of Arrest Issued For Magashule’s Former PA

3 mins ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 169 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

8 mins ago
1 min read

Ipid Investigating Zille Assault

1 day ago
1 min read

ActionSA’s Mashaba blames ANC for poor voter turnout

1 day ago
1 min read

Petrol Price Increase Shocks SA

1 day ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 106 New COVID-19 Cases

1 day ago
podcast
2 min read

Africa.com Launches Six-Part Podcast Series Addressing Africa’s Most Urgent Issues

1 day ago
Former Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba.
1 min read

EFF, ActionSA Leaders In Final Push To Win Votes Over The Weekend

2 days ago
iec election counting
1 min read

It Is Now In Your Hands – IEC

2 days ago
1 min read

IEC Reports 80% Turnout In Special Votes

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 230 New COVID-19 Cases

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 300 New Cases Of COVID-19 In SA

3 days ago

You may have missed

iec election counting
1 min read

IEC Under Pressure To Declare Results By Thursday

9 seconds ago
1 min read

Warrant Of Arrest Issued For Magashule’s Former PA

3 mins ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 169 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

8 mins ago
7 min read

The Leader, The Monk and The Bull: The Untrue Truths About Leadership

34 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer