IEC Under Pressure To Declare Results By Thursday

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) is under pressure to deliver on its promise to wrap up the counting soon and declare the official results on Thursday.

As vote counting continues, the results tallied so far have left feelings of misery for some and glee for others.

By late on Tuesday night, more than half the votes had been finalised and released.

The African National Congress (ACN) was facing further electoral decline, barely clinging on in Gauteng metros.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) meanwhile was celebrating wins in municipalities including Umgeni in KwaZulu-Natal, which was snatched from the ANC’s grasp.

But in the Gauteng metros, the official opposition failed to improve on their performance and failed to avoid coalitions to take the governing seat.

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) on the other hand was set to grow its support especially in its strongholds of KwaZulu-Natal.

Share with your network!