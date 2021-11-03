IEC Under Pressure To Declare Results By Thursday

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) is under pressure to deliver on its promise to wrap up the counting soon and declare the official results on Thursday.
As vote counting continues, the results tallied so far have left feelings of misery for some and glee for others.
By late on Tuesday night, more than half the votes had been finalised and released.
The African National Congress (ACN) was facing further electoral decline, barely clinging on in Gauteng metros.
The Democratic Alliance (DA) meanwhile was celebrating wins in municipalities including Umgeni in KwaZulu-Natal, which was snatched from the ANC’s grasp.
But in the Gauteng metros, the official opposition failed to improve on their performance and failed to avoid coalitions to take the governing seat.
The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) on the other hand was set to grow its support especially in its strongholds of KwaZulu-Natal.
More Stories
Warrant Of Arrest Issued For Magashule’s Former PA
NICD Reports 169 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Ipid Investigating Zille Assault
ActionSA’s Mashaba blames ANC for poor voter turnout
Petrol Price Increase Shocks SA
NICD Reports 106 New COVID-19 Cases
Africa.com Launches Six-Part Podcast Series Addressing Africa’s Most Urgent Issues
EFF, ActionSA Leaders In Final Push To Win Votes Over The Weekend
It Is Now In Your Hands – IEC
IEC Reports 80% Turnout In Special Votes
NICD Reports 230 New COVID-19 Cases
NICD Reports 300 New Cases Of COVID-19 In SA