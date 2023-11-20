IEC To Release Official Voter Registration Weekend

On Monday afternoon, the Independent Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) will disclose the results of its first voter registration drive in preparation for the 2024 elections.

This will include information such as the number of new registrations acquired, provincial breakdowns of the results, and statistics from the online voter registration portal.

The IEC will also provide information on how the various voting stations fared, as some polling locations remained closed due to protests over the weekend.

With the IEC recording more registrations than expected this weekend, many people, including pollsters, legislators, and the media, will be focusing on the underlying implications of the capture data.