IEC To Determine Whether It’s Possible To Hold Voter Registration Weekend

A Mamelodi resident holds out his thumb outside the Balebogeng Primary School after having cast his vote in the 2016 local government elections. Picture: EWN

5 hours ago 1 min read

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) will on Monday determine whether it’s possible to hold a voter registration weekend before local government elections are held.

The commission was locked in meetings over the weekend following last week’s judgment by the Constitutional Court, which ruled the elections must take place between 27 October and 1 November this year.

It’s a ruling that has sent the IEC and some political parties into a tailspin.

While the commission will make announcements relating to the electoral programme and its readiness, political parties have less than two months to hit the campaign trail.

Analyst Sithembile Mbete said this meant campaigning had to start in earnest while parties got their houses in order.

“Parties are also limited by the level 3 lockdown regulations that prevent gatherings above a certain size and political gatherings. So, I think it is unlikely that we are going to see any big rallies the way we’d normally see during the campaign period. So, it will be interesting to see how political parties adapt.”

