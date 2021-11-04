IEC To Announce Election Results At 6pm On Thursday

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) will be announcing the results of the 2021 municipal elections at 6pm on Thursday.
Officials are scanning and auditing the last tranche of ballots for finalisation.
The IEC said that one of the biggest lessons learned from the 1 November polls was to never attempt to do an election of this magnitude in 42 days.
The IEC’s chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo: “If there’s any advice we want to give to any election management body anywhere else in the world, our advice would be: don’t do it. It’s dangerous and it may lead to disputes which may be very difficult to resolve.”
The electoral commission added that it had received over 80 objections so far, mainly regarding the outcome of the election results.
IEC commissioner Mosotho Moepya: “They concern any process that would involve or is going to potentially alter the outcomes of an election or one of those complaints was resolved but someone remains aggrieved on it. That’s really what we’re dealing with.”
