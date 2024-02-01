IEC Says Won’t Engage In ‘Media Tit-For-Tat’ After Zuma’s ANC Favouritism Claims

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) said it wouldn’t be engaging in a “media tit-for-tat,” after former President Jacob Zuma lashed out at it recently.

According to reports, Zuma, who is now campaigning for the newly formed uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party ahead of the upcoming national elections, accused the IEC of being biased in favour of the African National Congress (ANC).

The general manager for electoral operations, Granville Abrahams, on Thursday said he believed South Africa had one of the most transparent electoral processes in the world.

“Coming from me it might sound a bit biased but I’m of the opinion, having also seen systems and voting processes around the world, we, in South Africa, probably have the most transparent process.”

Abrahams pointed to the multiple opportunities available to political parties and the public at large to get involved in the process, as well as the various channels that are open to those who have complaints.

“The IEC is not going to engage in a media tit-for-tat on this. What we are saying is that this is what the platform is and anyone who feels aggrieved must make use of that.”