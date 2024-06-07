IEC Says Results Process Not Compromised

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) maintains that recent technical issues at the National Results Centre did not affect the election results, despite concerns raised by multiple political parties. The apprehension grew when the IEC’s results dashboard unexpectedly went offline for nearly two hours early Friday.

IEC Chairperson Mosotho Moepya addressed these concerns, stating, “All the media that we worked with and all political parties and people who were following them on their desktops and mobile devices will attest that results never stopped coming, it was just beaming.”

He clarified that the results continued to be processed without any security breaches or data compromise. “They were still being processed and there was no compromise in the system, the only issue we had was the switch between the data centre and the nine provincial results centres and the national leader board.”