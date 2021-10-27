iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

IEC Says It’s Ready For Election Day

iec election counting

EWN

2 mins ago 1 min read

Electoral commission chair, Glen Mashinini, has promised that the agency would deliver free and fair elections despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 lockdown this year.

Deadlines were shorter than usual, but he said that the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) was ready for Monday’s polls.

The electoral commission has officially launched the national results operations centre in Tshwane, where the outcome of Monday’s local government elections will be announced next week.

Most of the registered voters live in Gauteng, with the majority in their thirties.

Forty-three percent of those who registered through the new digital channels launched this year are under the age of 30.

Chief electoral officer, Sy Mamabolo, said that these elections had to be organised faster than ever before.

“Ballot papers are central to the determination of the will of the voter. therefore no credible election is possible without an accurate ballot. We have endeavoured to produce ballots in the record shortest possible time. The whole ballot production process was undertaken in 18 days and the last ballots will be delivered to municipalities on Thursday.”

Electoral officials will this weekend pay home visits to more than 57,000 people casting special ballots ahead of voting day on Monday.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

DBE Urges Eskom To Minimise Load Shedding As Matrics Write Final Exams

29 seconds ago
1 min read

One Vaccine Dose Not Enough For Health Workers – Sama

3 mins ago
2 min read

The NICD Reports 331 New COVID-19 Cases

9 mins ago
1 min read

Meyiwa Family Suspects Cover-Up

23 hours ago
1 min read

Police Minister Cele Concerned That Most Victims Of Political Violence Are Women

23 hours ago
1 min read

Stage 2 Power Cuts To Start On Tuesday And Continue To Saturday – Eskom

23 hours ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 146 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

23 hours ago
1 min read

We Are Back With A Bang – COPE

2 days ago
1 min read

Mabuza Asks For One More Chance

2 days ago
1 min read

Patricia De Lille Woos Cape Town Voters

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 449 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 days ago
Eskom power
1 min read

Joburg Threatens Eskom With Legal Action

3 days ago

You may have missed

2 min read

DBE Urges Eskom To Minimise Load Shedding As Matrics Write Final Exams

29 seconds ago
iec election counting
1 min read

IEC Says It’s Ready For Election Day

2 mins ago
1 min read

One Vaccine Dose Not Enough For Health Workers – Sama

3 mins ago
2 min read

The NICD Reports 331 New COVID-19 Cases

9 mins ago